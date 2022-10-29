Kantara: Rajinikanth Honours Rishab Shetty After Heaping Praise For The Film | See Pics

KANTARA, starring Rishab Shetty, has taken the box office by storm and has become one of the best films of 2022. This Kannada film has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation across the country in all languages. Apart from the audience, many stars from the film industry also praised the film. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has shown appreciation for the film and met Rishab Shetty as well.

Rishab Shetty posted some pictures with Rajinikanth on Instagram. In the pictures, he can be seen touching the superstar's feet.

Meanwhile, praising the film, Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, "“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

To this, he replied, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

Earlier, Rishab talked about how he did not want to offend people as the movie showcases the rituals and regional beliefs. He also said that he researched and talked to the people about the rituals.

While speaking to Film Companion, Rishab Shetty said, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

He added, "I wanted to bring all that but I did not have the complete idea and knowledge about it. I didn’t any problem. I didn’t want anybody to be hurt or offended.”

Apart from Rishabh Shetty, the film also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa. The movie is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Whereas, the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.