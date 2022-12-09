Kantara OTT Release: Fans Unimpressed With Rishab Shetty-Starrer 'Hindi' Dubbed Version Because Of THIS Reason

RISHAB Shetty-starrer, Kantara, has become one of the most successful films in India this year. On the audience's demand, the makers decided to release the movie on OTT platforms as well. This Kannada movie became a huge hit among the Hindi-speaking audience, so Netflix released Kantara's Hindi dubbed version as well. However, fans have expressed their disappointment with the Kantara Hindi version saying that the dubbing is not up to the mark.

The viewers pointed out that Kantara's Hindi version on Netflix is different from its theatrical release. Meanwhile, some pointed out that the Hindi version is not as appealing as the other South Indian language versions.

Kantara was also praised by many film stars calling the film 'a masterpiece'.

The movie was also praised by superstar Rajinikanth, who also honoured him at his residence. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

To this, Rishab responded, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

While talking about not wanting to offend people's rituals and regional beliefs in the film, Rishab told Film Companion, "I was looking at a story rooted in coastal Karnataka about agricultural land. But it isn’t just land. Bhootakola, Daivaradhane, our culture, our rituals and beliefs are all part of that. Once agricultural activities finish, it is marked with a celebration for 3-4 months because that is a ritual. People who have left the village also return for it. Such strong is the belief around all of it. It’s a rule."

Apart from Rishab Shetty, the movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.