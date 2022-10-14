Kantara OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada Thriller

‘Kantara’, the Kannada-language film which has been smashing box-office records in the South, will soon be released in theaters in Hindi. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the banner behind rocking star Yash-led ‘KGF’ film franchise released its Hindi version this week on October 14.

The Telugu version of the film will be released on October 15, while ‘Kantara’ Malayalam version will be released on October 21.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ will soon be released on digital streaming platforms as well. According to several reports, the exclusive OTT rights of the film have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. ‘Kantara’ is expected to be released on OTT on November 4, 2022.

Written by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ is a period action thriller film which was released in cinemas on September 30. ‘Kanatara’ producer Vijay Kiragandur recently spoke about how he wants to release the films across India in various languages.

“We wanted the world to see our distinct cultural identity that we are proud of. The movie spells out sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets with the backdrop of uniquely rugged, charming landscapes of coastal Karnataka,” said Kiragandur in a press statement.

The film starring Rishab Shetty also features Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

‘Kantara’ has been set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows the life of Kambala champion who comes to head to head with an upright Forest Range officer, played by Kishore. Notably, Kambala is an annual race and is held from November to March in coastal Karnataka. The race takes place with a jockey who drives a pair of buffaloes tied to the plough through parallel muddy tracks.

‘Kantara’ has been garnering positive reviews and feedback ever since its release. The film has beat Yash’s KGF and is now the highest rated Indian film on IMDb.