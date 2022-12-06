Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Starrer's Hindi Version To Release On Netflix On THIS Date

Rishab Shetty's Kantara will at last be available to stream online in Hindi. On Tuesday, the actor-director divulged that the blockbuster Kannada flick, which was released in September, will be available in both Hindi and English on Netflix from December 9.

The movie was first made available to stream on Prime Video in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on November 24. Upon its initial launch, the film was displayed in cinemas in both Kannada and Hindi.

A new promotional video by the streaming platform features the actor-filmmaker flooded with messages and questions regarding when the Hindi version of the hit film will be accessible on the web.

As Rishab collects a package at his door, the delivery man also can't help but aks if Kantara is available in Hindi.

At last, to finish off the video, he takes a seat and announces in Hindi, “Chalei, mein aapko baata dehta hoon, dekhiye meri film Kantara Hindi mein, releasing 9th December on Netflix (Alright, let me inform you that the Hindi version of my movie Kantara will be available on Netflix from December 9)."

Watch the video here:

The Kannada movie has been a smashing success since it came out, becoming the second highest grosser in the Kannada film industry after KGF: Chapter 2.

Earlier this week, Rishab had revealed that the song Varaha Roopam will also be updated in the OTT versions of the film.

Rishab and the producers, Hombale Films, were taken to court by the Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge alleging that the song was plagiarised from their song Navarasam.

However, the court ruled in favour of the maker of the song and Rishab announced over the weekend that the song would eventually be reinstated into the movie, as numerous fans and viewers had expressed their opinion regarding it.

Kantara, showcasing the age-old struggle between man and nature, stars Rishab as a Kambala champion, Shiva, engaged in a vicious feud with a Forest Range officer in a fictional village located in Karnataka.