Kantara OTT Release Date OUT: Rishab Shetty-Starrer To Finally Make Its Digital Debut, Here’s When And Where To Watch

‘Kantara’ has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about films of the year. The Kannada language action-thriller film became one of the highest grossing films of 2022 and has been running successfully in theaters worldwide.

While the audiences are enjoying the film in the theaters, ‘Kantara’ is all set to make its digital debut soon. On Wednesday, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced that the film will be streaming exclusively on their platform.

“putting an end to all the wait!!! #KantaraOnPrime, out tomorrow,” wrote the OTT giant in a post via their official Twitter account. Take a look:

‘Kantara’ will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be streaming in four languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The release date for the Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ has not yet been announced.

Several fans took to the comments section of the tweet to share their excitement about the news. “Lets goooooooo. Lets make kantara the most streamed movie on prime,” wrote one user. “Amazon prime is playing it right when it comes to picking sandalwood gems,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Written, fronted and directed by Kannada star Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The film released theatrically on September 30, 2022 in Kannada language, followed by the release of its Hindi version two weeks later.

Sharing his excitement about ‘Kantara’ OTT release, Rishab Shetty said that the audiences from around the country have showered immense love on the film. “I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide,” said Shetty in a press statement.

“It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end,” Rishab Shetty added in his statement.