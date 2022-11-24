  • News
Kantara OTT Release: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Rishab Shetty-Starrer On Prime Video

Kantara OTT Release: Rishab Shetty's Kannada wonder is now streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. If you're planning to watch the film this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to see audiences' reaction to the film.

By Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 09:09 AM IST
Kantara OTT Release: The film has been written, directed and headlines by Rishab Shetty. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada language action-thriller film ‘Kantara’ has finally made its big digital debut. The film, written, fronted and directed by the Kannada star, has been a big box-office success and has raked in over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G, the film released in theaters on September 30, 2022 in Kannada, while its Hindi version released two weeks later. If you’re planning to watch ‘Kantara’ on OTT this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to help you make up your mind:

Meanwhile, there is no stopping ‘Kantara’ at the box-office. The film has been breaking records while creating new ones simultaneously. Recently, ‘Kantara’ crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office.

‘Kantara’ is also the second most profitable Hindi film of the year, with only ‘The Kashmir Files’ ahead of it. The film is also the highest grosser film in the state of Karnataka, leaving behind Yash-starrer action film franchise, ‘KGF’.

The film has been a big box-office success. ‘Kantara’ was made on a modest budget of nearly Rs 16 crore and needed to cross only Rs 32 crore to be dubbed as profitable. The film has been produced by Homable Films, the same production house behind films ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Talking about ‘Kantara’ releasing on OTT, actor Rishab Shetty said “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide.”

“It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end,” the actor added in his press statement.

‘Kantara’ released on Prime Video on November 24, 2022 and will be available in four languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The release date of the Hindi version of the film is not yet known.

