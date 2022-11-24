Kantara OTT Release: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Rishab Shetty-Starrer On Prime Video

Kantara OTT Release: The film has been written, directed and headlines by Rishab Shetty. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada language action-thriller film ‘Kantara’ has finally made its big digital debut. The film, written, fronted and directed by the Kannada star, has been a big box-office success and has raked in over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G, the film released in theaters on September 30, 2022 in Kannada, while its Hindi version released two weeks later. If you’re planning to watch ‘Kantara’ on OTT this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to help you make up your mind:

@shetty_rishab please bring back #varaharoopam song, disappointed with the ott version!!! #KantaraOnPrime

This songs and the bgm hits very hard because of this we went for the theatres for many times now they not having this version Big disappointment💔#Kantara #KantaraMovie pic.twitter.com/uo2sLJuRKT — ChaRRRan_tarak (@Charan06740540) November 23, 2022

For the people who waited to watch #KantaraMovie from OTT, It's a big loss for you guys



The soul of the movie is removed 🥲, yes the #varaharoopam song is officially removed in the OTT version — Adarsh M (@411ae8870b4541f) November 24, 2022

Don't miss guy's....

Tomorrow big moive day most collection of king and massess moive #KantaraMovie hd comming in ott in #AmazonPrime

Acting hats off of @shetty_rishab

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gWDiK4M8tb — Mahi... (@Iam___Mahesh_07) November 23, 2022

#KantaraMovie #KantaraOnPrime lot of changes in BGM from theatre to OTT it doesn't make sense and no feel, waited so long @shetty_rishab @PrimeVideoIN — sriharsha (@sriharshads) November 23, 2022

@shetty_rishab sir it really hurts to hear the new version of #varaharoopam of #KantaraMovie in OTT 🥲💔 first version was the soul song of the movie the we all loved and worshipped ❤️

We miss that in the ott now 💔

Thank youuu for the first song sirr @AJANEESHB ❤️ — Pàván (@Pavan_vpn) November 23, 2022

#Kantara



If Hombale knew Kantara would collect 400cr they would have bought rights for "Varaha Roopam" instead of lifting it 😂



M surprised how they failed to solve the issue till now



Climax is incomplete without this 🙃 pic.twitter.com/Bf0k891aAu — Insulter (@Insulter3730010) November 24, 2022

#Kantara success can be remembered for a long time. First Kannada movie to complete 50days In all major metropolitan cities of India. After 50 days still running with screen count near 1000. KGF2 was 400. (WW)#DivineBlockbusterKantara pic.twitter.com/GVKLFHF4Ri — MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) November 22, 2022

#Kantara 🙏🙏🙏 on TV🔥

I don't know how many times I'm going to watch this from now on#KantaraTheLegend pic.twitter.com/8tTnslQGCm — MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) November 23, 2022

Kannada's biggest blockbuster #Kantara streaming on Prime now💥

Highly recommended to those who haven't watched the movie yet🤝 pic.twitter.com/aUbPk4O2t1 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, there is no stopping ‘Kantara’ at the box-office. The film has been breaking records while creating new ones simultaneously. Recently, ‘Kantara’ crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office.

‘Kantara’ is also the second most profitable Hindi film of the year, with only ‘The Kashmir Files’ ahead of it. The film is also the highest grosser film in the state of Karnataka, leaving behind Yash-starrer action film franchise, ‘KGF’.

The film has been a big box-office success. ‘Kantara’ was made on a modest budget of nearly Rs 16 crore and needed to cross only Rs 32 crore to be dubbed as profitable. The film has been produced by Homable Films, the same production house behind films ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Talking about ‘Kantara’ releasing on OTT, actor Rishab Shetty said “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide.”

“It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end,” the actor added in his press statement.

‘Kantara’ released on Prime Video on November 24, 2022 and will be available in four languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The release date of the Hindi version of the film is not yet known.