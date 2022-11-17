Kantara On OTT: Rishab Shetty's Kannada Blockbuster Film To Release On THIS Date

Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ is gearing up for its digital release this month. The film, which is still going strong at the box-office, has reportedly locked its release date with a leading digital giant.

According to reports, ‘Kantara’ is eyeing an OTT release this month on November 24, 2022. The film, which also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in prominent roles, was released theatrically on September 30, 2022.

‘Kantara’ will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 24, 2022. The film will premiere on a rental basis starting November 18.

Several celebrities from Pan-India have been showering praises on ‘Kantara’. Superstar Rajinikanth too took to Twitter to heap praises on the film.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebump @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” wrote Rajinikanth on Twitter.

Thanking the megastar for his kind words, Rishab Shetty replied, “Dear @rajinikanth sir you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir.”

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rishab Shetty revealed that he has been getting offers from the Bollywood industry for starring in their films. “I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him and even in the younger generations actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many more I like each one of them,” told the ‘Kantara’ star in the interview.

Talking about whether a sequel to the film is in the works, Rishab Shetty added, “I haven’t thought about it yet. So let’s see if such a day comes then we will announce it.”