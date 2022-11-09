Kantara On OTT? Makers POSTPONE Release Date, Deal With Amazon Prime Video: Reports

Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ continues to make new records at the box-office. After becoming the second most profitable Hindi film of 2022, the film has become a blockbuster after minting over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, makers of ‘Kantara’ had locked a deal for the digital release of the film with OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video much before the film became a big hit. The movie was slated to release on the OTT platform in the first week of November.

But with the film becoming a surprise hit at the box-office, it is being reported that makers of ‘Kantara’ have canceled the deal for the digital release for now. According to a report in Tollywood.net, ‘Kantara’ was slated to release on OTT on November 4.

With ‘Kantara’ not slowing down anytime soon at the box-office, the makers thought it best to push the release date to weeks later. ‘Kantara’ is now expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video’s OTT on November 18.

Rishab Shetty, who starred, directed as well as scripted the film, opened up about receiving several offers from the Hindi film industry recently. Speaking to ANI, the Kannada actor said “I got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I adore Mr Bachchan, I really like him and even in the younger generations actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many more I like each one of them.”

The actor also spilled the beans about the possibility of ‘Kantara 2’ in the future. “I haven’t thought about it yet. So let’s see if such a day comes then we will announce it,” said Rishab Shetty in an interview with ANI.

Released in Kannada on September 30 in theaters, ‘Kantara’ has since been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Kaadubettu Shiva, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty.