Kantara Meme Featuring Argentina's Diego Maradona Inspiring Lionel Messi Goes Viral

Meme creators were on fire on Sunday night during the FIFA finals between Argentina and France, which was quite an intense match. A Rishab Shetty-starrer-inspired meme dedicated to Argentina's Lionel Messi got viral on social media. It featured the film's iconic scene from the climax part.

In one of the scenes in Kantara, Rishab Shetty was lying on the ground when he gets awakened by Panjurli, the deity of the forest people. The meme which is currently surfacing on social media has Rishab Shetty replaced by Lionel Messi and Panjurli by the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Sharing the meme, a Twitter user wrote, "Remember I will be accompanied by my compatriots spirit the ferocious Diego Maradona. Even If I forgive you Maradona Won't. (sic)" A netizen tweeted, "Messi and Maradona (Kantara Inspired). Hats off to whoever did this edit (sic)."

Messi and Maradona ( Kantara Inspired)

Hats off to whoever done this edit#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZXLiunReue — Mr.S (@SarangSuresh95) December 18, 2022

The movie Kantara has a record-breaking IMDb rating of 9.6. This indicates that it has a higher rating than notable films like KGF 2 (8.4), directed by Yash, and RRR, produced by SS Rajamouli.

The movie was written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur for Hombale Films in 2022. Shetty plays a Kambala champion who is at odds with Murali, an honourable forest officer, in the movie (played by Kishore).

The 2022 Indian Kannada-language action-thriller film, Kantara recently hit the theatres and it crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 25 days with a gross collection of ₹211.5 crore, including ₹196.95 crore from India alone. Kantara grossed ₹126 crores in Karnataka, while it crossed the ₹250 crore mark in less than a month of its release.