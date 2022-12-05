‘Kantara Is A Celebration Of Toxic Masculinity’: ‘Tumbbad’ Director Anand Gandhi's Comments Leave Social Media Divided

‘Kantara’, which has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of 2022, has been appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. Several celebrities from the film industry, including South superstar Rajinikanth went on to praise the film as a ‘true gem’.

Recently, ‘Tumbbad’ director Anand Gandhi took to his social media account and took a dig at Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantata’. Taking to his Twitter account, Anand wrote, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.” Take a look at his tweet:

Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism.

Kantara is a celebration of these. — Anand Gandhi (@Memewala) December 3, 2022

Anand Gandhi’s tweet left social media divided. While some netizens agreed with the filmmaker, other slammed the ‘Tumbbad’ director on his point of view.

Agreeing with Anand Gandhi’s tweet, one social media user wrote, “Kantara is very mediocre compare to Tumbbad. Kantara worked on box office mainly due to religious angle & patriarchal masculinity.” “I am surprised people are comparing Tumbad and Kantara. There is absolutely no comparison. Benchmark of Tumbad is very high,” read another tweet.

Some netizens got irked with Anand Gandhi’s statement and slammed the filmmaker for his biased point of view. “Kantara is the reality which is still an on gng tradition while Tumbbad is just a fiction, tats a big difference. Tumbbad was very depressing movie,” wrote one user.

Check out tweets:

Your understanding of Indian society, masculinity and Dharma is pretty parochial.



Don't preach, that's not your job.

Your lot is proving Chanakya right even after 2000+ years. https://t.co/hYilhnEpKG pic.twitter.com/RFBf1XO8Zv — ಶುದ್ಧ ಶುಂಠಂಪಾಳ (@idnnll) December 3, 2022

Tumbadd is the best Hindi movie produced post 2015,,

Also bhakts didn't like Tumbadd 👇👇https://t.co/maK2eDDXyc — a (@pimchinch) December 4, 2022

There there. Not your fault. Someone who cannot differentiate between a PLANET and a SPACESHIP can not be blamed for making a movie with a certain message in mind, but ending up delivering something entirely different.https://t.co/x6Ya5XC5q7 — SahuCar (@sahucar) December 4, 2022

Kantara depicts the journey from debauchery to enlightenment, the nativism playing an enabling role. Tumbbad is the exact opposite- a glorification of debauchery and stereotyping of the natives.



You’re right - Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. — The Road to Serfdom (@quark_time) December 3, 2022

@morebayleaf , you will not be able to understand the practices shown in kantara because it is practiced in a small area in a vast country with 10000 years +civilizational history.Tumbbad totally different.Please do not compare.apples and oranges are different and will remain so — prashanth pai (@prashanthpai19) December 3, 2022

Whoever says Thumbad is better than Kantara might have seen Thumbad on OTT, definately not in theatre. Why you guys didn't support Thumbad. Now burning on success of Kantara won't make Thumbad successful. Learn to support good movies first then come here to comment. — Radhika/ರಾಧಿಕ (@radsgops01) December 3, 2022

I think you and I watched different films. Kantara does not celebrate toxic masculinity. Spoiler alert, the hero dies in the climax. With him dies all his shortcomings. What comes back is the Daiva shakti, the spirit of the forest, protector of the village. — Kaushik Chakraborty (@jayadrath) December 3, 2022

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ has been smashing box-office records. The film went on to collect over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office and has emerged as the most profitable Hindi film of 2022.

‘Kantara’ has been running for over 50 days in the theaters successfully in Kannada, Hindi languages. The film was released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video’s platform last month and has been garnering immense popularity.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G, ‘Kantara’ released in theaters on September 30 and is expected to be released in English-dubbed soon.