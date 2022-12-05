  • News
‘Kantara Is A Celebration Of Toxic Masculinity’: ‘Tumbbad’ Director Anand Gandhi's Comments Leave Social Media Divided

'Kantara', which has emerged as of the biggest hits of 2022, landed itself in a social media debate after 'Tumbbad' director Anand Gandhi called the film as a 'celebration of toxic masculinity and parochialism.' Read.

By Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 09:42 AM IST
Kantara was written, directed and fronted by Kannada star Rishab Shetty. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Kantara’, which has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of 2022, has been appreciated by the audiences and critics alike. Several celebrities from the film industry, including South superstar Rajinikanth went on to praise the film as a ‘true gem’.

Recently, ‘Tumbbad’ director Anand Gandhi took to his social media account and took a dig at Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantata’. Taking to his Twitter account, Anand wrote, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.” Take a look at his tweet:

Anand Gandhi’s tweet left social media divided. While some netizens agreed with the filmmaker, other slammed the ‘Tumbbad’ director on his point of view.

Agreeing with Anand Gandhi’s tweet, one social media user wrote, “Kantara is very mediocre compare to Tumbbad. Kantara worked on box office mainly due to religious angle & patriarchal masculinity.” “I am surprised people are comparing Tumbad and Kantara. There is absolutely no comparison. Benchmark of Tumbad is very high,” read another tweet.

Some netizens got irked with Anand Gandhi’s statement and slammed the filmmaker for his biased point of view. “Kantara is the reality which is still an on gng tradition while Tumbbad is just a fiction, tats a big difference. Tumbbad was very depressing movie,” wrote one user. 

Check out tweets:

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ has been smashing box-office records. The film went on to collect over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office and has emerged as the most profitable Hindi film of 2022. 

‘Kantara’ has been running for over 50 days in the theaters successfully in Kannada, Hindi languages. The film was released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video’s platform last month and has been garnering immense popularity.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G, ‘Kantara’ released in theaters on September 30 and is expected to be released in English-dubbed soon.

