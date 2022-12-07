Kantara In English: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Thriller On OTT

Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. After releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the makers behind the Rishab Shetty-starrer recently announced that the film will be released in Hindi and English on OTT as well.

In a new promo released by OTT giant Netflix, Rishab Shetty finally revealed the answer to when ‘Kantara’ will be released in Hindi and English. The film, also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G, will be released in Hindi and English this weekend on Netflix.

‘Kantara’ in Hindi and English (dubbed) will be released on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Kantara (Hindi) is coming on Netflix! It is great to see our story reach global audiences across over 190 countries. The film showcases a never-seen-before culture and Shiva’s fight for his nature and village, making Netflix the perfect service to showcase a story as diverse as Kantara,” Rishab Shetty was quoted as saying in an official statement.

‘Kantara’ was made on a mediocre budget of Rs 16 crore, but went on to perform stupendously at the box-office. The film has so far minted over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office and is still running successfully in the theaters.

"It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot's local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end," the 'Kantara' star was quoted as saying.

‘Kantara’ was written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film released theatrically on September 30, 2022 in Kannada and was followed by a Hindi language release two weeks later.