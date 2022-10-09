Kantara (Hindi) Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Action-Thriller

Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, has impressed the audience across the country and the movie will soon release in Hindi as well. The makers have finally released the trailer of Kantara in Hindi, which was originally released in Kannada.

Apart from Rishabh Shetty, the movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.

When And Where To Watch Kantara Hindu Version:

Kantara Hindi version will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

The movie is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Whereas, the music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

The audience is excited o watch the movie as it will release in Hindi as well and will reach a wider audience. One person wrote, "Grateful to the makers for coming out with a Hindi dubbed version so quickly. The Kantara train at the box office is not stopping anytime soon." Another commented, "To all the Hindi audience doesn't miss this classic movie.. also this is purely based on the culture and traditions of Tulu Nadu.. the story may be fictional but the traditions are real and still practised. Climax Goosebumps guaranteed."

Kantara means 'Mystical Forest' and it is an action thriller film.

The trailer opens with someone narrating the story of a king, who donated his land to the villagers for mere land. Then we are introduced to the village head Shiva (played by Rishab Shetty). The forest officer goes against the Kamabala's traditions and tries to stop it. The trailer shows a glimpse of Kambala’s traditional culture as well.

Earlier, Kiccha Sudeep also praised the film. He wrote, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film that left a huge impact. A simple plot, exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived."

He added, "Fantabulous performance by Rishab leaves no stone unturned. All you can do is just sit back and wonder, how can one think of something like this. I wonder if this plot on paper was even half as close to how it's conceived on screen. Even the climax, on paper, would have just been a normal ending to a story. It's the vision of the director, and the work that's gone into conceiving what he visualized that deserves a standing applause. Kudos to the team for having had faith in a plot like this, and a big hug to the creative team and Rishab for making this film which such intensity and depth."

The movie was originally released on September 30, 2022, and will also release in the dubbed version of Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.