Kantara For Oscars: Rishab Shetty's Film Sent For Academy Awards Nomination, Confirms Production House

Kantara has become one of the most successful films in India this year and also emerged as a box office success. After the KGF franchise, Kantara took the Kannada cinema to new heights. After receiving love and appreciation in India, the Kantara team is moving forward with international recognition and has submitted the film for Oscar 2023 nominations.

While speaking to India Today, Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kirgandur confirmed that the team has submitted the application for Oscar nomination.

"We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," he said.

He further added, "Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well."

The movie has been officially named one of the top 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022 by IMDb. Rishab Shetty took to social media and expressed his gratitude for this honour. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Overwhelmed with joy to receive this from @IMDb_in for #Kantara. ನಮ್ಮ ಕಾಂತಾರ amongst India’s Top 10 most popular movies!"

Kantara received praise from many people in the film industry including Superstar Rajinikanth. He wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

To this, Rishab replied, "Dear @rajinikanth sir. you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir."

Apart from starring in the film in the lead role, Rishab Shetty also wrote and directed it. The movie also stars Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Vinay Biddappa.