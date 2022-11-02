Kantara: Fees Charged By Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowde, Kishore And Others For The Kannada Thriller

‘Kantara’ has become a box office sensation worldwide. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, the Kannada-language period drama has minted over Rs 280 crore globally.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, ‘Kantara’ released theatrically on September 30, 2022 in Kannada. The film released in Hindi two weeks later on October 14, 2022.

Take a look at the fees charged by the lead stars of ‘Kantara’:

Kishore

‘Kantara’ would not have been the film it is if Kishore had not portrayed the role of the Deputy Range Forest Officer, Muralidhar in the film. Reportedly, the actor took home Rs 1 crore for working on the film.

Pramod Shetty

Known for films like ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’, ‘Kirik Party’ and ‘Avane Srimannarayana’, the ‘Kantara’ star reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh for his role in the film.

Deepak Rai Panaaje

The ‘Katapadi Kattappa’ star reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh for his role of ‘Sundara’ in ‘Kantara’.

Naveen D Padil

The actor who played the role of a lawyer in the film reportedly charged Rs 25 lakh for starring in ‘Kantara’.

Achyuth Kumar

Achyuth Kumar reportedly charged Rs 75 lakh for his role in ‘Kantara’.

Sapthami Gowda

Making her debut with the Kannada thriller film ‘Popcorn Monkey Tiger’, Sapthami Gowda is a popular face in Kollywood. The actor reportedly charged Rs 1.25 crore for her role in the film.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty not just starred in ‘Kantara’, but also wrote and directed the film. Reportedly, the actor charged Rs 4 crore for working on the film.

‘Kantara’ is currently running in theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. With an IMDb rating of 9.1, the film has been touted as one of the best of 2022 and made several records.

‘Kantara’ is now the eighth highest grosser of 2022, with films like ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘RRR’ topping the list.