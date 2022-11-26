Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty Says 'He Will Only Work In Kannada Film Industry', Terms It His 'Karma Bhoomi'

Kantara famed actor Rishab Shetty marked his name in the film industry with his amazing performance in the Kannada film which has crossed the earning past Rs 400 crore making him a nationwide sensation.

The actor recently made his appearance at the Times Now Summit 2022, where he appeared on the panel with actor Anupam Kher and writer Chetan Bhagat. The actor was asked whether he is willing to work in Hindi movies as well to which the actor denied stating that 'Kannada film industry is his Karma Bhoomi.'

Honored to be part of Times Now Summit 2022..



Had an amazing conversation about Indian Cinema with @AnupamPKher Sir & @chetan_bhagat.https://t.co/piH6qIubyN — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 26, 2022

The actor quoted, "I would want to do Kannada films because they were the ones that gave me the platform for being an actor, director, and writer. The reason for the success of Kantara is the Kannada industry and the people there. I am here because of them. So, I want to make only Kannada films. But if it gets the reach, it can be dubbed and released in Hindi and other languages. Languages are not a barrier anymore. I come from this place. It's my 'karma bhoomi'."

The actor also spoke about the various challenges he had to face while shooting his recent film, where the actor replied, "While making it, we didn't think about the challenges, but when people ask me now, I just think about the hurdles faced."

The shooting of the film took one year to complete as it started in September 2021 and was released around September 30, 2022. Shot for over 96 days, the crew members had to cover the 18-hour shift for almost 55 days continuously. The actor further stated that many crew members also left the shooting in between due to the hectic schedule and the location which was based inside the dense forest of South India.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also asked the rising star whether he would be interested to work with him, a Bollywood famed personality to which the actor quickly replied, "Definitely sir. You can do anything, sir. I am your big fan." Anupam Kher quickly applauded the decision of the actor and quoted, "I am very proud of your thought process. Wonderful."

Looking at the massive collection of 'Kantara' many asked the actor if they will be seeing a sequel of the film in the coming years to which Rishab Shetty stated, "Work with Kantara is itself not over. So, I don't want to think about Kantara 2 while the first part is still pending."

Kantara was released on September 30 and revolved around a Kambala champion upright with a DRFO officer and the tale of an old town in the suburbs of South India. Backed up with a small amount of Rs 16 crore, the film went ahead and entered the Rs 400 crore club recently. The film is directed and written by Rishab Shetty, whereas, he has also acted in the film as the lead of Kantara.