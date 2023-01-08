Kantara Fame Kishore Kumar Terms Yash’s KGF ‘Mindless’, Says ‘It’s My Personal Choice’

Birthday boy, Yash's blockbuster drama 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' shook the box office by making roars in the theatre taking the nation by storm in 2022. The film went on to break records at the box office standing to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Happen to be a game changer in bringing the Indian audience to the cinema halls, 'Kantara' fame actor Kishore Kumar did not find the film attractive and called it 'mindless.' Kishore Kumar, who played the role of a cop in Rishab Shetty's blockbuster 'Kantara' took a serious jibe at Yash's hit drama 'K.G.F's creation.

In an interview with India Today, Kishore Kumar said, "I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I haven't watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice. I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something mindless."

Although people are entitled to hold their own opinion, actor Yash is always known for his calm and humble personality, appreciated Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara' and called it 'my film' after the host referred to Rishab Shetty's film as 'your film.'

The host quickly corrected himself and said, "Not your film but a Kannada film," and Yash immediately interrupted him saying, "Sir, it is also my film. You said it's not my film, but it is my film also." Yash appreciated the rise of the Southern film industry and praised the creators of 'Kantara' as well.

However, actor Kishore Kumar is known for his outspoken personality, as recently his Twitter account was also suspended, where the actor wrote, "Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts," said the actor about his Twitter account which was hacked on December 20, 2022.

Interestingly, both Yash and Kishore Kumar's acting skills have proved to be messiahs at the box office, where both their films managed to create historic numbers at the box office.

Also, after enjoying the massive success of the 'KGF' franchise, the makers of the film have announced the return of the film's Chapter 3, which is likely to go on the floors by 2025.