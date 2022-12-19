Kantara Dubbed As ‘Overrated’ On Social Media, Netizens Call The Rishab Shetty Film ‘Watchable But Nothing New’ | Check Tweets

Kantara emerged as the most successful film in the Hindi language in 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Kantara’ has emerged as one of the most popular Indian films of the year. The Kannada language thriller, which raked in over Rs 400 crore worldwide, has received a positive response from the critics and audiences alike.

Recently, after the OTT release of the film, several social media users shared the response after watching ‘Kantara’. While several netizens seem to love the film, many users took to Twitter to term the film as ‘overrated’.

“#Kantara overrated! Except first 10mins and last 10mins, there ain’t anything to appreciate or go gaga over,” wrote one user on Twitter. “#tumbbad is a far better movie than overrated #kantara,” wrote another.

Check tweets here:

#Kantara overrated!

Except first 10mins and last 10mins, there ain’t anything to appreciate or go gaga over. — n. (@NishantADHolic_) December 12, 2022

Overrated - Kantara

Underrated - Gangs of Wasseypur https://t.co/qVMe2hcrZg — Veer Bajrang 𓃬 (@VeerBajrangSays) December 10, 2022

Ok sooo…watched Kantara finally! Overhyped, overrated! My opinion 😀 @shetty_rishab too much violence not good for the society! Acting 👌 What’s the message from the movie please? #KantaraTheLegend — Dr Sailaja 💓 (@getsailaja) December 18, 2022

#Kantara is an overrated movie inline with KGF2, Pushpa and RRR. There is nothing great about it in any terms whether it is storyline, cinematography or the overall acting and script. It is still a hit like many other plotless and common scenario south movies. #honest #Review pic.twitter.com/6DhZ6F75hj — SamBoy (@sameer087) December 12, 2022

Watched #Kantara



Overrated Film. Comedy k liye thik h baki very thanda film. Same South type mass with that Dev element twist — Karma Rishwat Nahi Leta (@LOLITASBACK) October 17, 2022

Released theatrically in Kannada language on September 30, 2022, ‘Kantara’ released in Hindi in cinemas two weeks later on October 14, 2022. The film became a blockbuster at the box office and went on to create several new records.

‘Kantara’ beat Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ to emerge as the most profitable film of 2022, with over 1500% profits. The film also beat Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to become the highest grossing film in the state of Karnataka.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. Recently, Speaking at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Rishab Shetty spoke about how Indian films are crossing the barriers of language today. Adding that the cinema in India is now being presented to the audiences in different languages, the ‘Kantara’ director said that if the content connects with the audiences, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie.

“Regional cinemas in the late 90s had been influenced by western movies. However, today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by the audience,” Rishab Shetty was quoted as saying at the event.