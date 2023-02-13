Kantara Director Rishab Shetty, Producer Vijay Kirgandur Record Statements In Song Copyright Case

The director and producer of the Kannada blockbuster movie Kantara appeared before investigating officers in Kozhikode and gave their statements regarding a case that accuses them of plagiarism in a song from the film. Producer Vijay Kirgandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty appeared before the Kozhikode city police on Sunday, as directed by the High Court.

"They appeared before the investigating officer as per the court's direction. Their statements were recorded. If it's required, they will be called again," a senior police official of the district told PTI.

On February 10, the Supreme Court temporarily lifted the restriction imposed by the Kerala High Court, which prevented the producer and director of Kantara from showing the film, including the song Varaharoopam, until a final ruling in the case of copyright infringement.

The Supreme Court bench altered one of the conditions set by the High Court and ordered that producer Kirgandur and director Shetty be immediately released on bail if they were arrested. On February 8, the High Court had granted anticipatory bail to the two in relation to the case of plagiarism involving the song, which was registered at a police station in Kozhikode.

It was claimed that the song Varaharoopam was an unauthorised reproduction of the song Navarasam performed by the Thaikkudam Bridge band and featured on the Malayalam music channel Kappa TV, owned by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd.

The court imposed five conditions and ordered Kirgandur and Shetty to appear before the investigating officer for questioning for two days on February 12 and 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The court stated that the accused must not harass the witnesses or alter any evidence and must fully cooperate with the investigation and be present for the trial. It also stipulated that the accused/petitioners are not allowed to leave the country without obtaining prior approval from the court with jurisdiction.

The High Court pointed out that the prosecution has accused both the producer and director of the movie of committing a crime under Section 63 of the Copyright Act by using the music of Navarasam performed by Thaikkudam Bridge.