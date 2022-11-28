Kantara Box Office: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Has Made A Whopping Profit Of THIS Amount So Far

Kantara Box Office Collection: The Kannada film has been successfully running in theaters for over 50 days. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’ has turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box-office. The Kannada-language thriller continues to create new records with its collections, and has been successfully running in theaters for over 50 days now.

‘Kantara’ was made on a modest budget of nearly Rs 16 crore. The film managed to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office recently, making it one of the most successful films of 2022.

According to a report, ‘Kantara’ has so far earned nearly Rs 306 in India itself. The film, which is already one of the most profitable Hindi films of 2022, now stands at a profit percentage of 1814.50%, a report in Koimoi.com read.

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ also stars Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Kishore Kumar G and released theatrically on September 30, 2022.

The Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ released two weeks later, on October 14, 2022. Recently, the film made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video in languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. ‘Kantara’ in Hindi is yet to be released on OTT.

‘Kantara’ has been set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows the life of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Recently, Rishab Shetty attended the 53rd International Film Festival of India and spoke about the concept of Pan-India film. “Films today are crossing the language barrier. Indian cinema is presented in different languages and if the content connects with the audience, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie,” the actor said at the event.

Rishab Shetty added that the regional cinemas in the late 90s were influenced by the cinema of west. “Today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by audience. India accepted Kantara despite the language barrier, this is because the audience could connect well with the content,” the actor added.