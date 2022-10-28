Kantara Box Office Collection: With Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Collection, Rishab Shetty’s Film Creates Another BIG Record

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ refuses to slow down at the box-office. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic collections, the Kannada film has now raked in Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

‘Kantara’ released theatrically on September 30 in only Kannada language, following which the film was released in Hindi after two weeks. Within a span of 28 days, the film managed to collect over Rs 201 crore at the Indian box office. Trade analysts are predicting that the film’s lifetime collection will cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally.

With this, ‘Kantara’ became the second Kannada film ever to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, after the blockbuster ‘KGF’ franchise. Not just that, the film also surpassed the Yash-starrer to become the production house’ most watched Kannada film in the state of Karnataka.

‘Kantara’ is also the third highest grossing Kannada film ever, with only ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ ahead of it. ‘Kantara’ has also surpassed the ‘KGF’ franchise in terms of footfalls. While ‘KGF 1’ and ‘KGF 2’ footfalls ranged around 75L, ‘Kantara’ has crossed this mark and is expected to cross the 1 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Notably, the Rishab Shetty-starrer has also become the eighth highest grossing film of 2022. The list includes films ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Vikram’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Also starring Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles, the film has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. The Kannada period action thriller has been termed as one of the best films of the year by several critics.

‘Kantara’ has reportedly sold its digital streaming rights to OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to release on OTT this November 2022.