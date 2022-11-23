Kantara Box Office Collection: The Kannada Blockbuster Crosses The Rs 400 Crore Mark Worldwide

'Kantara’ has been a blockbuster hit not just in Kannada cinema, but country-wide. Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film has been doing wonders at the box-office ever since its theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

‘Kantara’ has been reaching new milestones everyday. The latest record created by the Kannada-language thriller is that the movie has successfully crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office.

A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us 🫶



Notably, the Kannada film was made on a low budget of nearly Rs 16 crore and has emerged as the second-most profitable Hindi film of 2022. ‘Kantara’ is now only behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the race.

‘Kantara’ has also emerged as one of the top grossers of 2022. The film stands behind ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in the list. Notably, the film beat the rocking star Yash-starrer action film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to become the highest grosser in the state of Karnataka.

‘Kantara’ has managed to collect Rs 168.50 crore in Karnataka itself. The film also featured in IMDb’s list of India’s Current Top 250 Films at the Number 1 position. 'Kantara' recently completed 50 days in theaters.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles, the Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ released on October 14, 2022. The film has been a big hit in the Hindi belt as well.

According to reports, ‘Kantara’ will soon be making its digital debut on OTT. The film’s digital streaming rights have reportedly been bought by Amazon Prime Video which will exclusively stream the film on their platform.

‘Kantara’ will reportedly make its OTT debut this week on November 24, 2022. The movie will be released in Kannada and Hindi languages.

The film has been lauded by many celebrities, including south megastar Rajinikanth. The megastar also invited director and actor Rishab Shetty to his home and felicitated the ‘Kantara’ star on making such a great film.