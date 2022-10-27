Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Movie Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India, Creates THIS Record

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ refuses to slow down at the domestic box-office. The film which was released on September 30, 2022 in Kannada, has since been released in more than 4 languages.

‘Kantara’ has been smashing box office records ever since its release. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore (gross) mark at the Indian box office on Wednesday. With this, ‘Kantara’ is now the second Kannada film ever to do so.

The film has so far collected Rs 126 crore in Karnataka. The Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ has also been going strong at the box office and has collected over Rs 34 crore within two weeks of its release.

Written, directed and starring Rishab Shetty, the Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ released on October 14, 2022. This was followed by the film’s Malayalam release as well.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth praised the Rishab Shetty-starrer on social media. Taking to his Twitter account, Rajinikanth wrote, “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebump @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

Rishab Shetty was overwhelmed by the superstar and took to his Twitter account to respond to the appreciation. “Dear @rajinikanth sir you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir,” wrote Rishab in a tweet.

‘Kantara’ also stars Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. The film’s OTT rights have reportedly been sold to digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

‘Kantara’ OTT is expected to release in November 2022.