Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Wonder Is Now The Second Most Profitable Hindi Film Of 2022

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ continues to shatter records at the box-office. The film, which was initially released in Kannada language on September 30, released two weeks later in theaters in Hindi. ‘Kantara’ is enjoying a dream run in the Hindi belt.

The film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Hindi box-office and has become the second most profitable film of 2022, overtaking Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Karthikeya 2’. According to reports, ‘Kantara’ has managed to make 586.66% profits with its Hindi release and is only behind Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, which made a huge profit of 1162%.

‘Kantara’ has emerged as a fan-favorite film and enjoys an IMDb rating of 9.1. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too watched the film with her team. “With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali,” the Finance Minister wrote on Twitter along with a picture of her team.

The huge success of a small-budget film like ‘Kantara’ has also served as an inspiration to many. While asking other filmmakers to take notes from the Kannada film’s success, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked the industry leaders to take notes.

“Hearing from fortune 500 companies, the way they are looking to grow and expand their operations in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, I almost felt it was like a rerun of the movie Kantara,” said the minister.

Celebrities from the Indian film industry have also been widely appreciating the film. Superstar Rajinikanth met with the director and actor Rishab Shetty at his home and congratulated him on the film’s success.

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in pivotal roles. The film has been released in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi languages and has sold its OTT rights to Amazon Prime Video.