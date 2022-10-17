Kantara Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Film Collects Rs 36.50 Crore On Weekend, To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark Today

Rishab Shetty’s latest directorial film, ‘Kantara’ has emerged as one of the most profitable films of the year. The Kannada movie, which released in cinemas on September 30, 2022, has managed to collect roughly Rs. 36.50 crores over the weekend in India.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada period action thriller in its seventeen days of run at the box office collections have grossed approximately Rs. 99 crores. With this development, ‘Kantara’ will be breaching the gold mark of Rs. 100 crore today.

‘Kantara’ will become the third Kannada film to cross the milestone, after Rocking star Yash’s ‘KGF’ franchise, which includes Part 1 and Part 2.

‘Kantara’ released in theaters in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages. The film was released in Hindi on October 14, 2022 and will have its Malayalam premiere on October 21, 2022.

Talking about the film, Rishab Shetty talked about how Indian cinema is evolving. In an interview with India Today, Rishab said, “After KGF, a new avenue has opened and people have started recognising Indian cinema instead of looking at films as regional and segregating them into Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood.”

“Despite [Kantara] being a regional film, people are watching the film everywhere regardless of,” the filmmaker added.

Talking about the film’s Hindi release, Rishab opened up about the overwhelming response in the Hindi belt. “Kantara was released originally in Kannada and it worked very well. In Mumbai, many Kannadigas took non-Kannadigas to watch the film. After that, people started suggesting the film. I have read many such tweets.”

The actor added that though the movie started out with just 10 shows in Mumbai, it got 120 shows within 2 days of its release. “It is screening in Maratha Mandir as well and has gotten great response,” Rishab added.

‘Kantara’ is expected to release on OTT six weeks after its theatrical release.