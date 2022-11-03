Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Blockbuster Crosses The Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rishab Shetty’s period drama film ‘Kantara’ continues to break all records at the box office despite over a month of its release. The film, which was released in cinemas on September 30, has since released in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam as well.

Written, directed and starring Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark (gross) at the worldwide box office. Taking to social media, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news.

“Global Gross race won with 305 CRs and counting.. #DivineBlockbuster,” wrote the trade analyst on Twitter.

Global Gross race won with 305 CRs and counting.. 🔥#DivineBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/QUFVe5uw2H — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 2, 2022

‘Kantara’ stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Shanil Guru, Prakash Thuminad and Manasi Sudhir. The film has been bankrolled by Hombale Films, which also produced the blockbuster ‘KGF’ franchise.

Recently, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised the film and talked about low-budget movies turning into big successes.

“Hearing from fortune 500 companies, the way they are looking to grow and expand their operations in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, I almost felt it was like a rerun of the movie Kantara,” the Union Minister said.

“While I knew it was a super hit, a blockbuster, the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) told me it has already crossed nearly 20 times of what they had invested in that movie. They have crossed Rs 300 crore against the investment of I think Rs 16 crore. I think it should be noted by all the captains of the industry here,” Goyal added.

Taking cue from Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also watched the film. Taking to social media, the Finance Minister wrote, “with a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.”

‘Kantara’ is still going strong at the box-office and is expected to break several more records.