Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Breaks THIS Record Made By Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali 2’

Kantara Box Office Collection: The Kannada blockbuster has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has been creating a storm at the box-office. The film, which was released in cinemas on September 30, has been going strong in theaters even after five weeks of its release.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada film has overtook several south Biggies in the past few weeks. ‘Kantara’ became the most watched Kannada film in the state of Karnataka after overtaking superstar Yash’s ‘KGF’ franchise.

And now, ‘Kantara’ has broken a record made by megastar Prabhas. The Kannada blockbuster has now recorded the biggest fifth weekend of all time in India, leaving behind Prabhas-starrer ‘Baahubali 2’.

Not just that, ‘Kantara’’s collections have also grown from week 4 to week 5. The film grossed approximately Rs 36 crore in its fifth weekend, increasing 14 percent from the previous week.

Currently, ‘Kantara’ Indian box-office collection stands around Rs 245 crore approximately. Looking at the collections, ‘Kantara’ will surely create many more records at the box-office.

Talking about the film, ‘Kantara’ is a Kannada language action-thriller film and revolves around Rishab Shetty’s character who is at loggerheads with the forest officer and finds himself in a fight of human vs nature.

Recently, Rajinikanth has praised the film by calling it a “masterpiece”. Taking to his social media account, the ‘Jailer’ star appreciated Rishab Shetty’s film.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebump @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” Rajinikanth wrote via his Twitter handle.

Following this, Rajinikanth also met with the ‘Kantara’ star at his residence. The production house of the film announced the development by sharing a picture from the moment.

“Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time,” read a tweet by Hombale Films.