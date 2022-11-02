Kantara Box Office Collection: Kannada Blockbuster Surpasses Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 Lifetime Collection In Hindi

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film has broken several records previously held by Yash’s ‘KGF’ franchise and Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’ series.

And now, ‘Kantara’ has surpassed high octane action film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ in the Hindi belt to become the second highest grossing Kannada film ever. ‘Kantara’ is now only behind ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

‘KGF: Chapter 1’ collected approximately Rs 44 crore in Hindi at the box office, while ‘Kantara’, which is still running in the theaters, is already at Rs 45.15 crore. With this, ‘Kantara’ is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Hindi language as well.

‘Kantara’ has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. The film was released first in Kannada language, followed by a Hindi release two weeks later. The movie currently enjoys an IMDb rating of 9.1 and has become one of the most loved films of 2022.

‘Kantara’ has also become the eighth highest grosser of 2022, and has made it to the list of films including ‘RRR’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Celebrities have been pouring in their congratulatory messages for Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster. Recently, south superstar Rajinikanth met with the ‘Kantara’ star at this residence.

“Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time,” read a tweet by Hombale Films, who have produced ‘Kantara’.

Rajinikanth had also praised the movie by calling it a “masterpiece” on social media. “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” the superstar wrote via his Twitter account.