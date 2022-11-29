Kantara BEATS The Kashmir Files, Becomes The Most Profitable Hindi Film Of 2022 | See Box-Office Collections

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada wonder ‘Kantara’ has managed to smash previous records while simultaneously creating new records at the box-office. The film recently crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box-office, making it one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ was made on a budget of nearly Rs 16 crore. The film has been successfully running in the theaters for over 50 days now.

Recently, ‘Kantara’ collections till Monday earned nearly Rs 306 in India itself. The film’s profit percentage stood at about 1814.50%, according to a report in Koimoi.com.

With this, ‘Kantara’ became the most profitable Hindi-language film of 2022 after surpassing ‘The Kashmir Files’, which made a profit of 1162%.

Released in Kannada language theatrically on September 30, 2022, ‘Kantara’ was released two weeks later in Hindi. The film digitally debuted recently on November 25 on Amazon Prime Video’s OTT platform.

Talking about the film’s OTT premiere, Rishab Shetty said in a press statement, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

The story of ‘Kantara’ is based on a small community of people living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. “Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature,” read the official plot of the film.

‘Kantara’ also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G and is streaming on Prime Video in Kannada as well as Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs.