Kantara At Oscars 2023: Rishab Shetty’s Film Makes It To Academy Awards Contention List, Actor Says ‘Can’t Wait To See It Shine’

Kantara has emerged as one of the highest grossing films in India of 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Kantara’ has created several records at the box-office. The film, which raked in over Rs 400 crore worldwide, has now made it to the Oscars contention list in two categories.

Taking to his social media account, Rishab Shetty announced the news and wrote about feeling ‘overjoyed’ by achieving the milestone. “We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 10, 2023

Kantara has made it to the Academy Awards 2023 contention list in two categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor categories along with 301 other films. Notably, the voting for the Oscar ballots will begin from January 11 and will go on till January 17. The final nominations will be released on January 24.

Released in cinemas on September 30, 2022, Kantara opened to rave reviews from the critics. The film’s Kannada release was followed by a Hindi language release two weeks later.

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara narrates the story of the culture of Kambala and Bhootha Kola. “A human and nature conflict where Shiva is a rebel who defends his village and nature. A death leads to war between villagers and evil forces. Will he be able to regain peace in the village?” read the official plot of Kantara.

Kantara also stars Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Shanil Guru. The film made its OTT debut on two digital platforms, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Another film in the ‘Kantara’ series has been announced by the makers. Whether the film will be a sequel or prequel has not been revealed yet.





