‘Kantara’ Actor Kishore’s Twitter Account Suspended For THIS Reason | Deets Inside

Popular south actor Kishore, who recently starred in Rishab Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster film Kantara, recently had his Twitter account suspended. The actor, who is also a well-known activist and has been known for putting his thoughts forthright, reportedly took to the social media platform and expressed his views on an ongoing problem in his state regarding farmers.

This is not the first time Kishore’s forthrightness has landed himself in the middle of a controversy. Kishore faced the ire of social media users for supporting fellow actor Sai Pallavi for her remarks about equating the killings of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims.

The actor had at the time questioned reporters for attacking the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ star and questioned them whether film stars having an opinion on a social issue was a crime.

Kishore hasn’t yet responded to his Twitter account being suspended.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara became a thunderous success at the box-office. The film, released theatrically on September 30, 2022, the film was set on a budget of Rs 16 crore and managed to collect over Rs 400 crore at the Indian box-office and became one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

Kantara also became the most profitable Hindi film of 2022, beating the likes of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, ‘Kantara’ was written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. After the film’s magnanimous success, it was announced by the makers that they are working on a sequel to the Kannada folklore as well.

Vijay Kiragandur, who is the founder of ‘Kantara’s production house Hombale Films, said the banner is ecstatic with the response to the Kannada film and that they will soon start developing “either a prequel or sequel” to the film.

“Rishab is away and once he is back, we will discuss what we want to do — a sequel or a prequel. We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for ‘Kantara 2’ but there’s no timeline,” Vijay Kiragandur was quoted as saying in an interview to PTI.