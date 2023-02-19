Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Hints About Superstar Rajinikanth's Cameo In Prequel, Say Reports

Rishab Shetty has been soaring high since his massive success with the film 'Kantara' released last year. The latter soon announced the coming back of the prequel of the film, teasing that the genre of the prequel might be different from 'Kantara.'

Now, according to a report of News18, Rishab Shetty spoke about the blockbuster success of 'Kantara' at an event in Bengaluru and said, "We are researching for the script. Preliminary work is underway. In the prequel, the audiences are in for plenty of surprises, he promised. Even the film's genre will be different."

The report also stated that Rishab Shetty has asked superstar Rajnikanth for a role in 'Kantara 2', however, is keeping his lips numb. For the unversed, when 'Kantara' was released in 2022, actor Rajnikanth shared his detailed review of the film on Twitter, after which Rishab Shetty personally met him at his Chennai residence.

Rishab Shetty starred and directed 'Kantara' which revolved around a small village in Karnataka. The film was praised for its performances and to intact the traditional shows of the Bhoota Kola which is still performed and believed by the people of Karnataka.

As the film completed 100 days, after its success, Rishab Shetty announced the making of 'Kantara 2' where he said, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is Part 2, Part 1 will come next year."

He further added, "The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."