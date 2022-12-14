Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Gets THIS ‘Divine’ Permission To Begin Work On The Kannada Blockbuster Film’s Sequel

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has been garnering immense popularity amongst the audiences. The film managed to collect over Rs 400 crore worldwide, making fans eager about a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster.

Released theatrically on September 30, 2022, ‘Kantara’ became a blockbuster success after releasing in Kannada and Hindi languages. The film’s OTT release too got an overwhelming response and has been loved by the audiences.

With such positive feedback, actor-director Rishab Shetty has reportedly already begun planning ‘Kantara 2’. According to reports, the ‘Kantara’ star asked for a ‘divine permission’ before beginning work on the Kannada sequel.

According to Umesh Gandhakadu, a ‘Daiva Nartaka’, Rishab Shetty sought the permission from the gods whether to take up the ‘Kantara’ sequel, to which ‘the local god has given his consent.’ “Rishab Shetty asked us to carry out Panjurli (a local diety) seva in Mangaluru. I have done the seva in the Madivalabettu temple located at Bandale,” a report in News18 quoted the Daiva Nataka as saying.

Umesh Gandhakadu added that he made the request to the gods in the ‘Daiva Nartaka’ form, when they indicated the approval. “The god has suggested making the sequel with much care and meeting the caretaker of the pilgrimage centre, Dr Veerendra Hegde, a BJP Rajya Sabha member. The god has also asked Shetty to offer prayer before the god, namely, Annappa Panjurli,” the report in News18 added.

Written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ revolves around a human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Talking about the film, Rishab Shetty said, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

‘Kantara’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu while the dubbed English and Hindi versions have been released on Netflix.