New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The story of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey and his encounter will soon be shown on the big screen as filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to direct a political-thriller web series on the life of the notorious Uttar Pradesh gangster. The web series will be produced by Shaailesh R Singh, who has reportedly bought the rights for the story.

"Development begins soon. @ShaaileshRSingh thank you for this..." Mehta wrote on Twitter.

Vikas Dubey was a gangster from UP's Kanpur with political patronage from several parties. The gagster was allowed to walk free despite having over 50 criminal cases against them. He and his henchmen also killed at least eight policemen, including Kanpur SO Devendra Mishra, when they had gone to arrest him from his native Bikru village on July 3.

After the attack on police, Dubey fled the scene and dramatically appeared before the Madhya Pradesh police on July 9. He was arrested from outside of Ujjain Mahakal Temple and killed in an encounter the next morning while being transported to Kanpur. The police claimed that the car in which Dubey was being taken to Kanpur met with an accident, following which he tried to escape and killed in a brief gun battle.

