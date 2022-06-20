New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kannada actress Swathi Sathish is facing one of the tough situations in her career after her root canal treatment went wrong. Recently, the Kannada actress went through a tragic incident when her root canal surgery did not go as planned. The actress has major before and after changes after she went through the root canal surgery.

Swathi is in a state of agony as she suffers from swollen face and massive pain due to the surgery that failed terribly. After the treatment, the doctor told the actress that the pain and the swelling on her face will be healed in a day or two. However, that did not happen, and even after three weeks, the actress is still suffering from a swollen face and pain. Due to the swelling, the actress has completely become unrecognisable.

The actress has alleged that she was not given proper information by the doctor and also she has suggested the wrong medications for the treatment. Further, Swathi has now shifted her treatment process to another hospital.

As per media reports, when the actress went to another hospital for the treatment, she came to know that she was given salicylic acid instead of anesthesia during the procedure.



Initially, Swathi got her root canal treatment done from the Oryx Dental Multispecialty Hospital. The actress is famous for her work in films such as FIR and 6 to 6. After getting her treatment done from another hospital, the actress is now recovering.

Back in the month of May, popular Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj lost her life due to complications from failed plastic surgery. She was only 21 years old and had undergone fat-free cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen