New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kannada TV actress Soujanya died by suicide at her home in Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru. As per reports, Soujanya was found hanging in her apartment when police broke into her house on Thursday morning. Police identified the actress with her tattoo on her leg.

Sounjanya's suicide has sent shock waves to the Kannada television industry. The actress was only 25-years-old and was a resident of Kushalnagar, Kodagu district. Sounjanya was in Bengaluru for her work.

The police have recovered a three-page hand note wherein she revealed that she was suffering mentally from what she faced in life, and no one should be blamed for her death. Her deteriorating health and mental illness were killing her from inside. She was feeling low and not able to handle it, so she decided to end her life.

In her suicide note, she repeatedly asked forgiveness from her parents for taking such drastic steps and thanked all those people who helped her throughout her life.

Talking about her professional life, Soujanya has been part of several TV shows and films. Currently, police are looking for leads to understand the troubles she faced, which led her to take her own life. They are in talks with her co-stars, friends and family to know the state of the 25-year-old actress.

This news has come after popular Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah and Bigg Boss Kannada's former contestant Chitra Kotoor, died by suicide earlier this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv