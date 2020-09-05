New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde on Saturday alleged that she was harassed by activist Kavitha Reddy and a group of men for wearing workout clothes in a public place.

Samyuktha Hegde narrated the entire incident on Instagram live. In the video, the actress also revealed how a group of men joined Reddy and abused her.

“It so happened that we were three girls working out and doing hoola-hoops when an elderly woman came and attacked us. She said we are doing cabaret dancing and even hit one of my friends,” Samyuktha said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde) onSep 4, 2020 at 5:38am PDT

“After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practising our hula-hoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends.”

Kavitha called the police and asked them to book Samyuktha and her friends for public indecency.

Samyuktha further said that she was extremely disappointed with the way the police behaved.

"The cops stood there while the mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv). Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this,” she said.

The actress said that she filed a complaint about the same but it was not acknowledged.

“We wrote a complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. It’s not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG,” she said.

According to a report published by a website named The News Minute, Kavitha alleged that Samyuktha and her friends were playing music loudly, thus the altercation started.

"Since the last three to four days, these women have been playing music and dancing, which is not allowed. Several regulars have told them not to do that. Yesterday, the guard told me that he was being yelled at by the public and asked me to come. I told them to not play music and dance. If I have to allow them then other people will be emboldened to come with speakers and play loud music,” the activist was quoted as saying by the news website.

Kavitha also posted a video on social media in which she said, “I do not know what is wrong with movie stars, there was one drama at Agara Lake by Samyukta Hegde and gang. Seriously these people have lost it and seems they lack basic ethics and manners and even calling people who have given their sweat and blood to the lake 'Bloody Bitch...' Honestly, don't they know that playing music and dancing in a park is not acceptable?"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma