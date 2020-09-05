Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde 'assaulted' while working out in Bengaluru park
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde on Saturday alleged that she was harassed by activist Kavitha Reddy and a group of men for wearing workout clothes in a public place.
Samyuktha Hegde narrated the entire incident on Instagram live. In the video, the actress also revealed how a group of men joined Reddy and abused her.
“It so happened that we were three girls working out and doing hoola-hoops when an elderly woman came and attacked us. She said we are doing cabaret dancing and even hit one of my friends,” Samyuktha said in the video.
“After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practising our hula-hoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends.”
Kavitha called the police and asked them to book Samyuktha and her friends for public indecency.
Samyuktha further said that she was extremely disappointed with the way the police behaved.
"The cops stood there while the mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv). Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this,” she said.
The actress said that she filed a complaint about the same but it was not acknowledged.
“We wrote a complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. It’s not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG,” she said.
Video 1 and 2, you can see the lady clearly (kavitha reddy) charging at my friend and attempting to hit her Video 3: after she tried to assault my friend, when we were waiting for the police to arrive some People in the park who knew her started supporting her and playing moral police and asking us if it is our culture to wear sports wear Video 4: this man in the red checkered shirt and about 10 men with her arrived right before the police did and started threatening us. His name is Anil, and you can clearly hear him threatening me. In my line of work even false news is enough to destroy my career and he threatened me exactly of that and the police stood there and just watched. This is when i decided to go live and have our side of the story put out there in the open After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practicing our hoolahoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends Was extremely disappointed with how the police who came to the location behaved , like nothing was wrong and spoke to her with respect while asked us to be quite. The cops stood there while her mob harassed us and even after requesting the police continuously, they decided to stand there and support this (proof on igtv) Yesterday was really hard and it was so disturbing to go through this When we went to the police station, everyone there already knew her and spoke to her nicely and saw us like we were wrong. The only police who spoke to us with some respect and told her she was wrong was the inspector is the hsr police station muni reddy, he asked us both to file our respective complaints and he left. We wrote the complaint and gave it to the police. The police present there refused to give us an acknowledgement for the same. Its not easy being strong around people who are trying to break you, and having to listen to so many people harass us for doing nothing. THIS IS JUST WRONG I request you all for your support 💛 @blrcitypolice #thisiswrong #punishkavithareddy
According to a report published by a website named The News Minute, Kavitha alleged that Samyuktha and her friends were playing music loudly, thus the altercation started.
"Since the last three to four days, these women have been playing music and dancing, which is not allowed. Several regulars have told them not to do that. Yesterday, the guard told me that he was being yelled at by the public and asked me to come. I told them to not play music and dance. If I have to allow them then other people will be emboldened to come with speakers and play loud music,” the activist was quoted as saying by the news website.
Kavitha also posted a video on social media in which she said, “I do not know what is wrong with movie stars, there was one drama at Agara Lake by Samyukta Hegde and gang. Seriously these people have lost it and seems they lack basic ethics and manners and even calling people who have given their sweat and blood to the lake 'Bloody Bitch...' Honestly, don't they know that playing music and dancing in a park is not acceptable?"
