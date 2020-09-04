Kannada actress Ragini was brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Friday, hours after she was detained in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was brought to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Friday, hours after she was detained in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket, news agency ANI reported.

A team of CCB sleuths had carried out raid at the actress’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning and she was subsequently detained.

Karnataka: Kannada actress Ragini brought to Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru after she was detained earlier today in connection with a drug case in the state. pic.twitter.com/s4Ap8q0fBZ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The CCB had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, asking her to appear at its headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning on Thursday morning.

CCB came into action after films director Indrajith Lankesh blew a whistle about some of the actors of Kannada film industry allegedly consuming drugs. He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drugs trade.The investigation was intensified after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one Ravi, who has close acquaintances in the Kannada film industry, in connection with the drugs case and a court has sent him to police custody for five days.

Dwivedi, who was detained today in connection with the racket, is one of the leading actresses in Kannada cinemma, having starred in several successful films, including Kempe Gowda (2011), Shiva (2012), Bangari (2013) and Ragini IPS (2014).





Posted By: Lakshay Raja