Jayashree who gained popularity and fame with Bigg Boss Kannada season 3, reportedly moved into her own home around four months ago but again went into isolation.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bigg Boss 3 Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah left her fans worried after she posted a cryptic message on her Facebook account. “I quit. Goodbye to this f***g world and depression”, she wrote in a Facebook post Soon, the comment section of the post was flooded with messages from acquaintances and well-wishers, who asked about her well-being and urged her to desist from taking any extreme steps. However, the fans were equally relieved and surprised when she removed the post a few hours later and wrote, “I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all."

Her friend and actress Advithi Shetty commented, "Be strong always. You're a bold girl n u know it. You will rock it girl. U have so many people for u lots of hugs n love to u Jayashree Ramaiah❤️ (sic)"

According to a report by the ETimes, actress Advithi revealed that Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. "She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing," she said.

Jayashree who gained popularity and fame with Bigg Boss Kannada season 3, reportedly moved into her own home around four months ago but again went into isolation. The model-turned-actress made her acting debut with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara.

