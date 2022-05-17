Bengaluru | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Notable Kannada actress Chethana Raj passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru following a fat removal surgery. The 21-year-old TV actress died after she developed complications and fluid entered her lungs after the surgery.

However, Raj's parents and family members have alleged that their daughter died due to negligence of the doctors. They claimed that the surgey was conducted "without proper equipment".

The surgery, which was done without knowledge of her parents, was conducted on Monday evening. Govinda Raj, Chethana's father, said that she started facing breathing problems by the evening, alleging that there were no proper facilities in the intensive care unit (ICU).

"My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment," Govinda was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery," he said while adding that he will "initiate legal action against the hospital authorities".

However, the hospital authories have maintained that there was no negligence their part, adding that the 21-year-old actress died due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a "medical negligence case". However, no arrest have been made, the police said, adding that "action will be initiated after the medical report is submitted".

"An unnatural death report is awaited, and a case has been registered against Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre over suspicion of her death. We have registered a case," the Bengaluru Police said.

Chetana, a resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru, had acted in popular serials 'Geetha', 'Doresaani', 'Olavina Nildana'. She had also acted in 'Havayaami', a Kannada movie.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma