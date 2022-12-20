Kannada Actor Darshan Hit With A Slipper At A Public Event Over His Sexist Remarks, Attack Caught On Camera

Kannada actor Darshan, who was on a promotional spree in Karnataka for his upcoming film ‘Kranti’, got a slipper thrown at him by an unidentified person on Sunday evening. The accident was captured by the CCTV cameras present at the venue.

In the viral video, Darshan can be seen standing on a stage when suddenly a slipper hits his shoulder. Police personnel present around the Kannada actor could be seen immediately coming close to the actor for protection.

ಕರ್ಮ ಯಾರನ್ನು ಸುಮ್ನೆ ಬಿಡೋದಿಲ್ಲ. 😔ಇವತ್ತು ಚಪ್ಲಿ ಎಸ್ತಿರ್ಬೋದು, ಅದೆ ಚಪ್ಲಿ ಬಿಡೋ ಜಾಗನೇ ಅಗೋಗ್ಲಿ ಅವ್ರ್ ಬಾಳುಗಳು 😢. ತುಂಬ ನರಕ ಅನುಭವಿಸುತ್ತಿರ ನೀವುಗಳು.

Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas ನಿಮ್ಮೊಡನೆ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಬಾಸ್ pic.twitter.com/GokRElEGGB — GAJA HARISH (@GAJAHARISH1) December 19, 2022

Darshan, who is popularly known as the ‘Challenging Star’ in Kannada film industry, landed himself in the midst of controversy after he made some insensitive remarks on ‘Lady Luck’.

The actor along with the entire team of his upcoming film ‘Kranti’ were in Karnataka’s Hosepete to launch a new song from the upcoming film. Despite the attack, Darshan seemed to remain calm in the moment and told the person, "It is not your mistake brother, no problem."

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar took to his social media account to condemn the act. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Yesterday's act on Darshan in Hospet hurt my heart. This kind of inhumane incident hurts all who belong to the same family. I request that no one should forget humanity and commit such acts Show love with admiration; Hate is not disrespect your Shivanna.”

Starring Darshan in the lead, ‘Kranti’ has been directed by V Harikrishna and is set for a January 26, 2023 release in theaters. During the release of his song, Darshan also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The film also stars Rachita Ram and Ravichandran and has been produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag, under Media House Studio. ‘Kranti’ will be released in 5 languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam.