Kannada Actor Abishek Ambareesh Gets Engaged To Model Aviva Bidapa; Yash And Other Sandalwood Stars Attend Ceremony

Sandalwood superstar Ambareesh's son Abishek Ambareesh got engaged to model Aviva Bidapa. The duo had been dating for over 4 years now and got engaged on December 11 in a private ceremony.

Abishek Ambareesh opted for a golden sherwani and pyjama combo, while fiancee Aviva Bidapa could be seen looking gorgeous in a pink saree. The couple beamed with joy as they put rings in each other’s hands in the videos going viral on social media. Take a look:

Apart from Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa’s close family members and friends, several Sandalwood celebrities were also seen attending the ceremony. One of the most prominent faces to attend their engagement ceremony was rocking star Yash, who attended the event along with wife Radhika Pandit.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is also one of the most popular Kannada stars in the industry, was seen attending Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa’s engagement ceremony.

Abishek Ambareesh debuted in the Kannada film industry with the 2019-film titled ‘Amar’. The actor is the son of popular Kannada couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha. Abishek's father Ambareesh passed away in November 2018 after suffering from a heart attack in Bengaluru.

Aviva Bidapa is the daughter of ace fashion designers Prasad and Judith Bidappa. The model also has a brother, Adam Bidappa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abishek Ambareesh will be teaming with director S. Mahesh for his next film, tentatively titled AA04. The film will see Abishek Ambareesh don an all new avatar of a unique warrior. The music for the film will be composed by ‘KGF’ fame artist Ravi Basrur.

Abishek Ambareesh also has ‘Pailwaan’ fame director S Krishna’s upcoming film, ‘Kaali’. The film is touted to be a romantic period drama and has been set in the 1990s against the backdrop of the Cauvery riots. The film will be bankrolled by the RRR Motion Pictures banner.