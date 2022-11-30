  • News
Kannada Actor Abhishek Ambareesh Ready To Get Engaged To Model Aviva Bidapa Next Month

Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh is set to get engaged next month to his long-time girlfriend model Aviva Bidapa in an intimate ceremony

By Piyali Bhadra
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 03:56 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits:@abishekambareesh,@avivabidapa/Instagram

KANNADA superstar actor Ambareesh's son Abhishek Ambareesh is making the headlines for his engagement rumors with model Aviva Bidapa. According to various reports, the actor is all set to get engaged to her long-time girlfriend Aviva Bidapa. Reportedly, the couple has been in a serious relationship for the last four years.

Calling the engagement ceremony to be an intimate affair, the actor's close family and friends will only be attending the event, to be celebrated in Bengaluru. There is no official confirmation yet from the teams of Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa, however, the rumored date of the ceremony is likely to take place on December 11.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abishek Ambareesh (@abishekambareesh)

Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of the late Kannada celebrity and actor Ambareesh and Sumalatha. Abhishek Ambareesh debuted in the Kannada industry with the film 'Amar' released on May 31, 2019. The film starred Abhishek Ambareesh and Tanya Hope in lead roles whereas the directorial was done by NagaShekar.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aviva Bidapa (@avivabidapa)

On the other hand, Aviva Bidapa is the only daughter of star fashion designers Prasad Bidapa and Judith Bidapa. Aviva currently works as a director at a fashion event management firm and also owns a line of swimwear under her name, 'Avica Swimwear.'

Abhishek Ambareesh's father died of cardiac arrest at the Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on November 24, 2018.

Abhishek Ambareesh has recently teamed up with director S. Mahesh's next release titled, 'AA04, where the actor will be seen in a don avatar of a unique warrior. The actor will also be seen in S. Krishna's upcoming release 'Kaali' which is set in a romantic period drama shot of the 1990s with Cauvery riots in the backdrop. The film is backed up by the RR Motion Pictures banner.

