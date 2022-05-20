New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The B-town industry is witnessing sumptuous marriages back to back. Recently, most-adored love birds Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Earlier to them, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also took their relationship to the next level by getting married in December last year. And now, popular singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot to NRI beau Gautam Hathiramani. Recently, the couple kick-started their wedding festivities with a Mehndi ceremony in London. And oh so adorable pictures of the duo are doing rounds on the internet. Pictures of Kankia Kapoor's Mehndi ceremony have won millions of hearts, and fans are now eagerly waiting for their wedding photos.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika shared a bunch of pictures from their Mehndi ceremony, and oh boy are complete looks like a dream. In the photos, Kanika can be seen wearing a pastel green lehenga and floral jewellery, whereas beau Gautam is dressed in a beige kurta-pajama. Sharing the pictures, Kanika expressed her love for her to-be husband. Kanika wrote, “G (heart emoticon) I Love you sooooo much!”

Take a look at Kanika's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

As soon as the singer posted the pictures, fans spammed the comment section with congratulatory messages, and now they are eagerly waiting for her wedding photos. Apart from fans, several of Kanika's friends from the industry also congratulated the singer on a new journey.

Meanwhile, Kanika's to-be-husband Gautam is a London-based businessman. A day before yesterday, Kanika's fan page shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding festivities, where the singer can be seen wearing a silver lengha. Kanika was also seen dancing with her daughter to her own song, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega. For the unversed, Kanika was married to Raj Chandok. However, due to unknown reasons, the duo separated ways. Kanika and Raj had three kids Ayana, Samara and Yuvraj.

Kanika is one of the prominent names in the industry and has given voice to songs such as Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, and Genda Phool amongst others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen