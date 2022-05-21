New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Gautaum Hathiramani on Friday in London. Before the big day, the singer shared a bunch of adorable pictures from her Mehndi ceremony which took the internet by storm. The couple got married in London in presence of close friends and family members.

After Kanika's wedding, her wedding ceremony pictures are doing rounds on the internet, and fans clearly cannot keep calm. In the pictures, Kanika can be seen in a peach-coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. For the big day, she paired her look with a choker necklace, mangtika, and bangles.

Gautam, on the other hand, colour coordinated the look with his lady love and was seen wearing a pastel shade Sherwani with a turban for the occasion. The pictures were shared by Meet Bros aka Manmeet Singh.

Sharing the picture, Manmeet wrote, "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newlyweds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial,"

Take a look at Kanika's wedding pictures here:

Earlier, Kanika had shared some glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram, in which she had donned a pastel green lehenga accessorized with floral jewellery. The singer looked absolutely gorgeous in the Mehndi ceremony attire.

Take a look here:

A day before yesterday, Kanika's fan page shared a bunch of pictures from her wedding festivities, where the singer can be seen wearing a silver lengha.

For the unversed, Kanika is a doting mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara. Kanika was earlier married to Raj Chandok. However, due to unknown reasons, the duo separated ways

The 43-year-old singer hails from Lucknow, she got divorced long back and raised her kids as a single mother since then.

