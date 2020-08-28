Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' is all set to go on floors from December. The actress is roped in to play Air Force pilot.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stunned fans with the latest still of her upcoming film ‘Tejas’, which is an inspiring story of India Air Force pilots. Unveiling her bold look in Air Force uniform, Kangana shared a post on her social media, she wrote, “Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind.”

After she made an announcement in February that she will be playing Airforce Pilot in her next film, Kangana now declared that shooting of her new venture will begin in December. According to the reports, the film was expected to go on floors in May but it got delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actress is all set to stun her fans with her patriotic look.

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala who is known for his blockbuster film on Armed Forces, ‘Uri: The Surgical strike’. The film featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Rana in a pivotal role and managed to bag National Film Award. This time, the makers are looking to explore the aviation department of the defense forces through Tejas. The Film ‘Tejas’ is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and expected to release in April 2021.

Talking about her next film, Kangana had earlier said in an interview, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey.”

