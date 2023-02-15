Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Postponed By Prime Video: Report

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life is largely what people are talking about on social media, we also hear that this has had an impact on his forthcoming projects. Rumours are rife that Kangana Ranaut's production, Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the main lead, has been postponed. As per various media reports, the movie will be released later by OTT streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Amazon Prime Video held a major press conference where they announced the movies and shows to be released in 2023. Though Tiku Weds Sheru was also among them, but it's release date wasn't announced. Given the challenges Nawaz is presently facing, the streaming juggernaut decided to delay the release and put it on hold for the time being.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, "Before a film releases, there are promotions, be it a theatrical or OTT release. But with Nawaz finding himself in the eye of the storm, the OTT platform sees this as a hurdle and to avoid bad press which could damage the film, the decision was taken to postpone its release."

The new release date for Tiku Weds Sheru has not yet been officially announced, but the film is expected to combine dark satire and a love story.

Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the lead characters in Tiku Weds Sheru. It has been written and directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut under the Manikarnika Films banner.