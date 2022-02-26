New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock up is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2022. However, ahead of the release, the City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction on the release of the show. The court has passed an order with an urgent notice which states that the show is prohibited to broadcast on-air on any electronic media, social media, and other mediums.

What is the matter?

A petition was filed by Sanober Baig who happens to be the one who is the holder of the story and the script of the concept 'The Jail'. After a hearing and going through the documents, the court awarded the order.

The show was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand and registered under the copyright act on March 7, 2018, and the concept was owned by Pride Media through its proprietor, Sanober Baig.

In the petition, Sanober Baig gave every small detail about the concept and how it was developed. He also gave the details of the money which he invested at various steps while developing the concept.

"When I saw the promo of the said show I was in shock. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege from Endemol Shine for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He had promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. The show is not only similar to our concept but an absolute copy of the same. I could not believe that somebody could plagiarise the concept to such an extent. We have prayed to the court for infringement of the copyright and have got a stay order," Sanober was quoted as saying by India Today.

"I connected with the respective companies and requested them not to go ahead with the concept. But they turned a deaf ear and challenged that they have every right to stream as per the schedule. I had no option but to seek redressal from the judiciary. The notice has been served to all the parties involved, and we have the acknowledgment of the same. If the show gets aired it’ll be a contempt of the court. I have full faith in the judiciary and am sure that justice will be served," he added.

Back on February 25, Baig held a press meeting and said that the concept of the jail show is been plagiarised by Ekta Kapoor (Alt Balaji), MX Player, and Endemol Shine.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen