New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut is once again under the radar of public eye. However, this time not because any of her posts or statements but because of her bodyguard. Yes, the actress' personal security guard Kumar Hegde has been accused of rape and cheating by a woman.

According to reports, the case has been filed against him by a beautician who is based in Mumbai's Andheri area. As per her statement, Kumar and she knew each other for 8 years and after he proposed to her for marriage in June 2020, the two were in a live-in relationship.

The woman has filed an FIR against Kumar in DN Nagar Police Sation on May 19 where she accused him of cheating, rape and more.

As per the woman, Kumar allegedly asked her to live together and that they will marry in 3 to 4 months. Later the accused got physically involved with her and even allegedly showed her pornographic content and duped her to have unnatural s*x with him.

As per the complainant, on April 27, Kumar asked for Rs 50,000 from her by telling her that his mother passed away and he needs to visit his hometown. And when she gave him the money, he flew to Karnataka which is his hometown and ever since he is not reachable.

Later on May 11, the woman got a call from Kumar's friend who said that he cannot meet anyone and is going to marry someone else. Also, the beautician received a call from Kumar's mother who told her that she was against their marriage as the two don't belong to the same cast.

As per senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad, the matter is under investigation. However, there have been no arrests made as of now.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal