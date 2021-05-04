Kangana Ranaut has several lined up projects this year. She will be seen in the biopic Thalaivi, Dhakkad and Tejas. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Tuesday, Twitter suspended the official account of actress Kangana Ranaut after she posted a series of tweets against the regulations of the microblogging site. Earlier, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress tweeted about the alleged violence in West Bengal after TMC won the elections.

After her account got suspended, Kangana released a statement in which she said, "Twitter proved her point that they are Americans and by birth, they think it is their right to enslave a brown person."

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further said that she has many platforms to raise her voice, including her own art in the form of cinema.

Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/isGS4QqOQo — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The Twitter spokesperson also said in a statement, "Kangana's account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of microblogging site's rules specific of their Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy."

Earlier, in a tweet, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose President rule in West Bengal. She wrote, "This is horrible.. we need super gundai to kill gundai.. she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi Ji please show your Virat Roop from early 2000s. #PresidentRuleInBengal." After this, several users reported her account and later her account was suspended.

Apart from this, Kangana also commented on Indira Gandhi and emergency in one of her tweets. Recently, she shared an IGTV video on Instagram in which she talks about the alleged genocide in West Bengal and demands for a president rule in the state. Adding further, she also said that what is the government fearing of and this is the time when the president rule should be imposed and why are liberals not talking about it.

In another tweet, Kangana said, "decisive actions are needed, that blood thirsty tadka need to be tamed, we need to protect nationalism in Bengal. #BengalBurning #BengalViolence."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has several lined up projects this year. She will be seen in the biopic Thalaivi in which she is essaying the role of Jayalalitha, Dhakkad and Tejas. Apart from this, she will also mark her digital debut as a producer with the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will be a love story and a satire with dark humour.

