Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable video from her brother Akshat's Mehendi ceremony where she is seen grooving with her sister Rangoli Chandel on Rajasthani folk song 'Kesariya Balam'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who remains in the headlines for her bold and strong opinion, and her sister Rangoli Chandel are busy preparing for their brother's wedding. Now, on the occasion of the Mehndi ceremony, both sisters are seen dancing fiercely. Kangana Ranaut has taken a break from shooting to enjoy her brother's wedding. It is a destination wedding which is planned in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Kangana Ranaut has shared a photo of the dress worn on the occasion of Mehndi on Instagram. She looks gorgeous and stunning in the peachy-golden dress.

View this post on Instagram Kangana at Mehandi ceremony. The vibes ✨✨✨ A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) onNov 11, 2020 at 5:26am PST

Apart from that, Kangana's team has shared a dance video from her brother's Mehendi ceremony where Tanu Weds Manu actress is seen dancing with her sister Rangoli Chandel on a popular Rajasthani folk song 'Kesariya Balam'. In the picture, Kangana can be seen posing to the camera. She is wearing a silver lehenga choli with golden and peachy radiance. She is wearing peachy makeup and is wearing astounding and astonishing jewellery. Kangana stunned the netizens with her gorgeous looks and incredible fashion sense. Also, Rangoli Chandel shared some pictures from her brother's wedding where they are in all smiles.

In some of the pictures, Kangana and Rangoli and seen applying Mehndi on brother Akshat's hands that left social media users in aww. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for groom Akshat and bride Ritu's wedding pictures. Social media enthusiasts are also waiting to see Kangana Ranaut's final look for her brother's wedding ceremony.

Talking about her workfront, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses who has won millions of hearts with her acting, performances and her bold avatar in real life. Not just for her films, she is known for her stands and her strong opinion in real life. Now, Kangana will be seen in a biopic based on the life of former CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha.

Posted By: Srishti Goel